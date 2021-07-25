Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Receives C$1.06 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$1.06.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SGY shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$1.25 target price on shares of Surge Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Surge Energy to C$1.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$1.00 to C$0.85 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$0.90 to C$1.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$1.30 price target on shares of Surge Energy in a report on Monday, May 17th.

SGY traded down C$0.01 on Friday, hitting C$0.56. 502,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,890. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24,891.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.62. Surge Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$0.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$212.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$80.69 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Surge Energy will post 0.1571429 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

