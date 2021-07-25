SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) PT Raised to $640.00 at Barclays

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays from $620.00 to $640.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the bank’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 12.11% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up previously from $564.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised SVB Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Truist lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $605.00 to $625.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $615.13.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $570.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $568.86. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $217.23 and a 12 month high of $608.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $9.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.48 by $2.61. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 35.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 28.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Karen Hon sold 421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $576.71, for a total value of $242,794.91. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,524 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,326.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip C. Cox sold 131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $584.70, for a total value of $76,595.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,845 shares in the company, valued at $4,002,271.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,500 shares of company stock worth $852,500 and sold 26,096 shares worth $15,183,023. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIVB. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit solutions comprising term loans, equipment and asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, and credit card programs, as well as mezzanine lending, acquisition finance, and corporate working capital facilities; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

