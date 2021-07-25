SVB Leerink Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX)

SVB Leerink restated their hold rating on shares of BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) in a research report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $104.00 price target on shares of BioNTech and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $130.00 price target on shares of BioNTech and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Redburn Partners reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $194.00 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioNTech from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioNTech currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $169.83.

BioNTech stock opened at $281.96 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $221.14. BioNTech has a fifty-two week low of $54.10 and a fifty-two week high of $292.33. The company has a market cap of $68.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.38 and a beta of -1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $1.30. BioNTech had a net margin of 48.40% and a return on equity of 91.61%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. The business’s revenue was up 7294.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 31.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in BioNTech during the first quarter worth $735,723,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in BioNTech by 4.2% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,821,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,483,000 after buying an additional 193,521 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in BioNTech by 31.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,074,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,559,000 after buying an additional 500,085 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in BioNTech by 10.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,582,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,767,000 after buying an additional 155,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in BioNTech by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 742,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,112,000 after buying an additional 74,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

