Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.20.

SVNLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from SEK 115 to SEK 118 in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from SEK 85 to SEK 93 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 112 to SEK 115 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

Get Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS SVNLY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.48. The company had a trading volume of 82,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,704. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.67. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and accounts, and payment and reconciliation services.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.