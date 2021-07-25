Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Raised to “Underweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) to an underweight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has SEK 93 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of SEK 85.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SVNLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. UBS Group raised Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the stock from SEK 96 to SEK 99 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays raised Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from SEK 115 to SEK 118 in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Pareto Securities began coverage on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 112 to SEK 115 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $105.20.

Shares of OTCMKTS SVNLY opened at $5.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.67. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $5.96.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) Company Profile

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, Denmark, Finland, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and accounts, and payment and reconciliation services.

