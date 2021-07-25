Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $36.18

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.18 and last traded at $36.12, with a volume of 26711 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $35.97.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Symrise from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Symrise in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

The stock has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.33 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.39.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

