Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) by 63.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,718 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,763 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Syndax Pharmaceuticals were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SNDX. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 135.0% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of SNDX opened at $14.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 11.35, a current ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $688.05 million, a PE ratio of -7.67 and a beta of 1.60. Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $27.85.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.08% and a negative net margin of 5,645.68%. Research analysts forecast that Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 13th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, initiated coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syndax Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Profile

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are SNDX-5613, which is in phase 1/2 clinical trial targeting the binding interaction of Menin with the mixed lineage leukemia 1 protein for the treatment of MLL-rearranged (MLLr) and nucleophosmin 1 mutant acute myeloid leukemia (NPM1c AML); and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD).

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.