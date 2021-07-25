Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Paradiem LLC

Paradiem LLC boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 56.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. FIL Ltd raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,160,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $453,709,000 after acquiring an additional 68,675 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 40,549 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,421,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TSM. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 17th. Argus began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.72.

TSM stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.79. 5,773,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,785,649. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.32. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12-month low of $71.35 and a 12-month high of $142.20.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The company had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.87%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3917 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.59%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM).

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.