TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Cut to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a $7.60 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $70.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 26.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of TAL Education Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. DBS Vickers lowered shares of TAL Education Group to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 25th. lowered shares of TAL Education Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of TAL Education Group from $80.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.01.

Shares of NYSE:TAL opened at $6.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.28. TAL Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.96 and a fifty-two week high of $90.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.58 and a beta of 0.08.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.18. TAL Education Group had a negative net margin of 2.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. TAL Education Group’s quarterly revenue was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in TAL Education Group by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,547,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,206,655,000 after buying an additional 5,185,173 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in TAL Education Group by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 58,795,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,204,447,000 after purchasing an additional 4,072,633 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TAL Education Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,652,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,304,000 after purchasing an additional 111,584 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in TAL Education Group by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,747,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,532 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in TAL Education Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,410,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,377,000 after purchasing an additional 85,603 shares during the period. 54.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TAL Education Group

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

