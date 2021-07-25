Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.00

Tapinator, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TAPM) crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.00 and traded as low as $7.49. Tapinator shares last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 3,896 shares traded.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.82 and a beta of 3.29.

Get Tapinator alerts:

Tapinator (OTCMKTS:TAPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter.

Tapinator, Inc develops and publishes mobile games and applications on the iOS, Google Play, and Amazon platforms in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its portfolio includes approximately 300 titles, such as Video Poker Classic and Solitaire Derby. The company also provides in-app purchase and subscription services.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for Tapinator Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapinator and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.