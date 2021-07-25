TD Securities Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Martinrea International (TSE:MRE)

TD Securities reiterated their buy rating on shares of Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. TD Securities currently has a C$17.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on MRE. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of Martinrea International in a research report on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Saturday, May 8th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$18.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Martinrea International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$19.00.

Shares of MRE opened at C$12.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$997.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.25. Martinrea International has a twelve month low of C$8.98 and a twelve month high of C$16.27.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$997.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$937.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Martinrea International will post 2.5499998 EPS for the current year.

About Martinrea International

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, ladder frames, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

