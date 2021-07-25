TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.12.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FTI. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TechnipFMC in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on TechnipFMC from $8.80 to $8.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Cowen increased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BTIG Research began coverage on TechnipFMC in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, AlphaValue lowered TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 118,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 23,097 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 628,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,910,000 after acquiring an additional 65,489 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 236.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,141,071 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,809,000 after acquiring an additional 801,676 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

FTI stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.94. The stock had a trading volume of 11,790,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,288,923. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. TechnipFMC has a 1-year low of $5.11 and a 1-year high of $13.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.85. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 2.26.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses. It operates through two segments, Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment designs and manufactures products and systems; performs engineering, procurement, and project management; and provides services used by oil and gas companies involved in offshore exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.