Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Telefonica Brasil SA is engaged in providing communication, information and entertainment solutions in the telecommunication sector, in the State of Sao Paulo. The Company also provides multimedia communication services, local voice services, long-distance services, data services, Pay TV services, land-based wireless technology multichannel multipoint distribution service and network services. Telefonica Brasil SA was formerly known as Telecomunicacoes de Sao Paulo S.A. “

Separately, Barclays lifted their price objective on Telefônica Brasil from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

NYSE VIV opened at $7.85 on Thursday. Telefônica Brasil has a one year low of $7.46 and a one year high of $9.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.53. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.47.

Telefônica Brasil (NYSE:VIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Telefônica Brasil had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Telefônica Brasil will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were given a $0.0637 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 5.8%. Telefônica Brasil’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 23.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,728 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 11.8% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,124 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Telefônica Brasil by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 387,663 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Telefônica Brasil by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,491 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. 7.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Telefônica Brasil

TelefÃ´nica Brasil SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed telecommunications services to residential and corporate customers in Brazil. Its fixed line services portfolio includes local, domestic long-distance, and international long-distance calls; and mobile portfolio comprises voice and broadband internet access through 3G, 4G, and 4.5G, as well as mobile value-added services and wireless roaming services.

