Tellor (TRB) Trading Up 11.9% Over Last Week

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 25th. In the last week, Tellor has traded up 11.9% against the dollar. One Tellor coin can now be bought for $35.44 or 0.00093147 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tellor has a total market capitalization of $62.93 million and approximately $17.07 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tellor Profile

Tellor (CRYPTO:TRB) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,855,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,775,842 coins. The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor . Tellor’s official website is tellor.io . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tellor

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tellor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tellor using one of the exchanges listed above.

