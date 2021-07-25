Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $70.84 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.10% from the company’s current price.

THC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tenet Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.60.

NYSE:THC opened at $71.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.46. Tenet Healthcare has a 12 month low of $21.34 and a 12 month high of $73.65. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 2.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.25.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.52. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 60.15%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total transaction of $425,679.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider R. Scott Ramsey sold 8,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.04, for a total transaction of $554,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,197 shares of company stock worth $1,371,540 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,136,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,093,000 after acquiring an additional 945,297 shares in the last quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth about $108,336,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,886,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,105,000 after acquiring an additional 204,336 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,785,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,483,000 after acquiring an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,710,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,923,000 after acquiring an additional 289,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

