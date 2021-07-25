Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Upgraded at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $75.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q3 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.14 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

TCBI has been the subject of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Stephens raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $70.88.

TCBI stock opened at $62.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $28.00 and a 52 week high of $93.26.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $227.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.67 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.37% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Jonathan Baliff sold 976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $67,500.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,574.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $197,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,134,000 after acquiring an additional 34,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

