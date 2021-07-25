Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.96 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Texas Instruments in a research note issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.96 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.93. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.89 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $7.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.85 EPS.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Summit Redstone downgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

Shares of TXN opened at $186.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.28. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $125.43 and a 52 week high of $197.58. The firm has a market cap of $172.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bruderman Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 15,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 4,243 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 230,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,353,000 after acquiring an additional 17,917 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the period. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 57,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Read More: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.