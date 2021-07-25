Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) PT Raised to $225.00 at Bank of America

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) had its price target upped by Bank of America from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Texas Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $206.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $203.88.

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $186.85 on Thursday. Texas Instruments has a twelve month low of $125.43 and a twelve month high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 5.08 and a quick ratio of 5.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $188.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Texas Instruments will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 4,585 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in Texas Instruments by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its position in Texas Instruments by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 1,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

