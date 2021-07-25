The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NTB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $122.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.24 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 29.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son stock opened at $33.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.41. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 52 week low of $21.50 and a 52 week high of $41.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son’s dividend payout ratio is 57.89%.

NTB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

