The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.02 Billion

Brokerages expect The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) to report sales of $2.02 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $2.18 billion. The Blackstone Group posted sales of $1.46 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 38.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full-year sales of $8.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.31 billion to $8.75 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.19 billion to $10.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis.

BX has been the subject of several analyst reports. increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Blackstone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.92.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 150,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.93, for a total transaction of $66,184.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,283,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,985,756.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,656,272 shares of company stock valued at $230,663,723 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BX. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 286,514 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,569,000 after acquiring an additional 70,754 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,484 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in The Blackstone Group by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,709,027 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $110,763,000 after acquiring an additional 39,199 shares during the period. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Blackstone Group stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $111.30. 3,986,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,907,196. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Blackstone Group has a 12 month low of $49.26 and a 12 month high of $113.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $96.71. The firm has a market cap of $76.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.8475 per share. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.77%.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

