The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $83.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SCHW. Argus increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.41.

Shares of SCHW opened at $67.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $122.72 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65 and a beta of 1.06. The Charles Schwab has a 1 year low of $32.66 and a 1 year high of $76.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Charles Schwab will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $579,476.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,227,607 shares of company stock worth $87,845,344 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab by 12.1% during the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 44,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,885,000 after purchasing an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 30.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,168,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,224,000 after buying an additional 1,664,240 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 5.6% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,039,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,941,000 after buying an additional 107,945 shares during the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 1.1% in the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 181,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,816,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in The Charles Schwab by 49.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 38,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 12,690 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

