The Clorox Company (CLX) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 27th

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.16 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11.

The Clorox has increased its dividend payment by 32.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 45 consecutive years. The Clorox has a payout ratio of 60.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Clorox to earn $7.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.3%.

NYSE CLX opened at $184.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.58. The Clorox has a 12 month low of $170.50 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 104.74%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.33.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

