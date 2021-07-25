The Clorox Company (CLX) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 27th

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of 1.16 per share on Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This is a boost from The Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11.
The Clorox has increased its dividend payment by 32.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 45 consecutive years. The Clorox has a payout ratio of 60.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Clorox to earn $7.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.3%.
NYSE CLX opened at $184.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $178.58. The Clorox has a 12 month low of $170.50 and a 12 month high of $239.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.21.
CLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.33.
About The Clorox
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.
