The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target Raised to $65.00

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $57.01 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola has a one year low of $46.22 and a one year high of $57.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $245.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.61.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

In other The Coca-Cola news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,095,858.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,523,823.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total transaction of $1,124,971.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in The Coca-Cola by 70.4% during the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

