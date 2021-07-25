The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.03

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the medical device company on Wednesday, August 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th.
The Cooper Companies has a payout ratio of 0.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Cooper Companies to earn $14.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.4%.
NYSE COO opened at $410.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $393.27. The Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $277.83 and a 12 month high of $415.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.83.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COO. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.86.
In other The Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at $640,398.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About The Cooper Companies
The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.
