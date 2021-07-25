The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.03

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the medical device company on Wednesday, August 11th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th.

The Cooper Companies has a payout ratio of 0.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect The Cooper Companies to earn $14.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.06 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 0.4%.

NYSE COO opened at $410.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $393.27. The Cooper Companies has a 12 month low of $277.83 and a 12 month high of $415.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.83.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.29. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 88.54% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. The Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cooper Companies will post 13.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COO. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $435.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stephens increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of The Cooper Companies from $405.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of The Cooper Companies in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.86.

In other The Cooper Companies news, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.55, for a total value of $848,210.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,661 shares in the company, valued at $640,398.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.28, for a total transaction of $164,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,100 shares of company stock worth $2,838,052. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About The Cooper Companies

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

