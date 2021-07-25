The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lessened its stake in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 57.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,142 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in The Gorman-Rupp were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in The Gorman-Rupp by 256.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 187,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,218,000 after purchasing an additional 135,085 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Gorman-Rupp by 1,288.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,284,000 after buying an additional 120,077 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Gorman-Rupp by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,532,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,741,000 after buying an additional 60,838 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Gorman-Rupp by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 298,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,883,000 after buying an additional 46,182 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in The Gorman-Rupp by 226.4% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 59,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 41,211 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Get The Gorman-Rupp alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The Gorman-Rupp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of GRC stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $913.94 million, a PE ratio of 33.64 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.16. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 52 week low of $29.00 and a 52 week high of $37.37.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 9.38%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

The Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for The Gorman-Rupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gorman-Rupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.