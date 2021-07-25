The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Receives Buy Rating from Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company reiterated their buy rating on shares of The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

GBX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Greenbrier Companies from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an underperform rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $48.00.

Get The Greenbrier Companies alerts:

GBX opened at $42.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 4,225.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.57. The Greenbrier Companies has a fifty-two week low of $25.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $450.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.44 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. The Greenbrier Companies’s payout ratio is 51.43%.

In other The Greenbrier Companies news, CEO William A. Furman acquired 69,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,004,158.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total value of $84,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,783.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 1,274.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

About The Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, and bulkhead flat cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

Read More: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for The Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.