The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Increased by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,143 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,528,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 856.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,320 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 17,257 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.89.

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares in the company, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $6.18 on Friday, reaching $332.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,786,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,555. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $316.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The company has a market capitalization of $353.90 billion, a PE ratio of 24.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.04.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

