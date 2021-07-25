The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at Macquarie

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) had its price objective hoisted by Macquarie from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

IPG has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.27.

Shares of IPG stock opened at $35.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52-week low of $15.92 and a 52-week high of $35.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.97% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.43%.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 226,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,350,000 after buying an additional 85,714 shares in the last quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vancity Investment Management Ltd now owns 236,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after buying an additional 17,010 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 106,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after buying an additional 60,538 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after buying an additional 7,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 26,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

