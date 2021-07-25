The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Receives $127.20 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $127.20.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SJM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

The J. M. Smucker stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $130.50. The company had a trading volume of 508,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $107.43 and a 12-month high of $140.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $132.65. The stock has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 0.34.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

In related news, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,066.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,527.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

