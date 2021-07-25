The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) to post $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Progressive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $1.74. The Progressive reported earnings of $1.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 48.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

On average, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full-year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $7.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $7.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Progressive.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.33 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. reduced their price objective on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of The Progressive in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America reduced their price target on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.92.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,095,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,539. The Progressive has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $107.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.28.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,246.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $869,616.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,723,319.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,371 shares of company stock worth $7,327,892. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in The Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Progressive by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

