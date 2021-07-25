The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) to post $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Progressive’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the highest is $1.74. The Progressive reported earnings of $1.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 48.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.
On average, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full-year earnings of $5.01 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $7.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $7.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for The Progressive.
The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.33 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 12.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,095,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,125,539. The Progressive has a 12-month low of $84.89 and a 12-month high of $107.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.28.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.35%.
In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total value of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,246.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total value of $869,616.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,723,319.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,371 shares of company stock worth $7,327,892. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in The Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in The Progressive by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.
The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.
