The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 93.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,115,534 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,506,311 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of The Toronto-Dominion Bank worth $203,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 35,744,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,019,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110,503 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,139,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,803,205,000 after purchasing an additional 958,130 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $1,213,394,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,083,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,960,000 after purchasing an additional 458,754 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,851,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,796,000 after purchasing an additional 3,071,809 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

TD stock opened at $65.81 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $73.85.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The bank reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.80 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.6521 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

