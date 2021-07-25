Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 3,619 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 33.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,619 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of FLGT. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 493.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 34.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 647 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $47,528.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 337,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,784,963.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 789 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $58,591.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,617,472.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,781 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,466. 31.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.80.

FLGT stock opened at $89.50 on Friday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.41 and a 12 month high of $189.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.50.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.64. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 53.91% and a return on equity of 101.08%. The firm had revenue of $359.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.46 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4536.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

