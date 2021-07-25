Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys Shares of 44,808 Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 44,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vontier by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,096,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,253,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565,600 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Vontier by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,103,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,641 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vontier in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,916,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vontier by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,004,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076,513 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new position in shares of Vontier during the 1st quarter worth about $67,584,000. Institutional investors own 89.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $32.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.31.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $669.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.05%.

VNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Vontier presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.17.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

