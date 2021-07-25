Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 22.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 90,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 25,947 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 11.3% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 3,142,482 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $45,943,000 after purchasing an additional 318,851 shares during the period. Family Management Corp increased its position in Golub Capital BDC by 45.0% in the first quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 51,613 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 16,010 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 48.3% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 47,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 15,316 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Golub Capital BDC during the first quarter worth about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

GBDC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $15.92 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.71.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 143.01%. The business had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.75 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.08%.

In other news, CEO David Golub bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.60 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,956,068.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.16 per share, for a total transaction of $75,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 141,523 shares of company stock worth $2,206,500 in the last quarter. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.