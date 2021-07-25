Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.49 Million Holdings in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 47.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 17,622 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $1,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 13.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,311,068 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,834,000 after purchasing an additional 400,798 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 15.5% in the first quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,810,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,532,000 after purchasing an additional 243,200 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 1,092.1% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 885,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $66,311,000 after purchasing an additional 811,600 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,211,000 after purchasing an additional 19,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,045,000. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SAGE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup downgraded Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $101.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Mizuho reduced their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down previously from $101.00) on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.94.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $45.03 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.17. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.41 and a fifty-two week high of $98.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.99.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 57.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.44) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Barry E. Greene purchased 8,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.32 per share, for a total transaction of $495,616.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,616. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James M. Frates purchased 1,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $99,731.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,028.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

