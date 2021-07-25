Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 56.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 20,340 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Mplx were worth $1,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 2.5% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,481,170 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $243,002,000 after purchasing an additional 233,680 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,909,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,880,000 after purchasing an additional 943,250 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 3.7% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 6,997,697 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $179,343,000 after purchasing an additional 249,081 shares during the period. Salient Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 53.6% in the first quarter. Salient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,029,337 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $128,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,632 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 3.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,928,975 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $126,330,000 after purchasing an additional 163,737 shares during the period. 27.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Mplx from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Mplx from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.11.

In other Mplx news, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 83,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,265,921. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

MPLX stock opened at $27.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $15.05 and a twelve month high of $31.40. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.90.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. Mplx had a net margin of 30.76% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.60) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 135.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. This is a boost from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 112.70%.

About Mplx

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and refined petroleum products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

