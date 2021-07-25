Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Lowers Stock Position in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in shares of JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,587 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in JOYY were worth $1,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in YY. Morgan Stanley raised its position in JOYY by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,875,430 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $389,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,187 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in JOYY by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,603,338 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $128,235,000 after acquiring an additional 869,528 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JOYY during the fourth quarter worth $54,506,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in JOYY during the first quarter worth $45,758,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in JOYY during the first quarter worth $31,838,000. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on YY shares. TheStreet cut shares of JOYY from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. National Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of JOYY from $141.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JOYY from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.80.

Shares of NASDAQ YY opened at $55.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. JOYY Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.16 and a 52 week high of $148.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. JOYY’s payout ratio is currently -93.12%.

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

