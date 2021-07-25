Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Reduces Position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,856 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Virtus Investment Partners were worth $1,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,981 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,850 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,356 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 3,000 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total value of $834,990.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,443.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTS opened at $265.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 23.31 and a current ratio of 23.31. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $276.79. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.35 and a 52-week high of $300.54.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $187.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.41 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 22.38%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 32.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $334.00 to $331.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $288.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

