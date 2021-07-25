thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ThyssenKrupp AG engages in the production of steel. It operates through the following business areas Components Technology, Elevator Technology, Industrial Solutions, Materials Services, Steel Europe and Steel Americas. Components Technology business area offers components for the automotive, construction and engineering sectors. Elevator Technology business area constructs and modernizes elevators, escalators, moving walks, stair and platform lifts, and passenger boarding bridges. Industrial Solutions business area is an international supplier in special and large-scale plant construction as well as naval shipbuilding. Materials Services business area distributes materials and provides complex technical services for the production and manufacturing sectors. Steel Europe business area involves in the flat carbon steel activities. Steel America business area produces, processes, and markets steel products in North and South America. ThyssenKrupp AG is headquartered in Essen, Germany. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on TKAMY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Barclays started coverage on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded thyssenkrupp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of thyssenkrupp stock opened at $9.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 2.16. thyssenkrupp has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $14.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 65.72% and a net margin of 35.77%. Equities analysts expect that thyssenkrupp will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

