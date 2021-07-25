Todd A. Suko Sells 25,000 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) insider Todd A. Suko sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ REAL opened at $17.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 4.00 and a current ratio of 4.34. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.23 and a 12-month high of $30.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.33.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $98.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.61 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 85.02% and a negative net margin of 61.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upgraded The RealReal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on The RealReal in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.85.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in The RealReal in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal during the first quarter worth about $204,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal during the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of The RealReal during the first quarter worth about $220,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RealReal Company Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

