Todd Mckinnon Sells 13,818 Shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Stock

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.30, for a total transaction of $3,403,373.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,034,886.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Todd Mckinnon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Todd Mckinnon sold 18,474 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.56, for a total transaction of $4,351,735.44.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Todd Mckinnon sold 4,697 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.37, for a total transaction of $1,049,168.89.

On Thursday, May 20th, Todd Mckinnon sold 13,817 shares of Okta stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.65, for a total transaction of $3,214,525.05.

OKTA stock opened at $257.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 3.76. The stock has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.27 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.49. Okta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.05 and a 12 month high of $294.00.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.88 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Okta by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. grew its stake in shares of Okta by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its stake in shares of Okta by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price target for the company. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.00.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

