Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSE:TOU)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$34.84. Tourmaline Oil shares last traded at C$34.77, with a volume of 704,422 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TOU shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. ATB Capital lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$40.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$44.00 price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$43.50.

The company has a market cap of C$10.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$32.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$950.59 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tourmaline Oil Corp. will post 3.4500003 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$32.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,142.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,816,058 shares in the company, valued at C$289,667,454.49. Also, Senior Officer William Scott Kirker sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.88, for a total value of C$1,972,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 673,373 shares in the company, valued at C$22,140,504.24.

About Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU)

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

