TownSquare Capital LLC Acquires 7,133 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 8.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 88,395 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,133 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $6,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 37.4% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,207 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.8% in the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 22,517 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 3.9% in the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 47,612 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 62.2% in the first quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,996,000 after acquiring an additional 10,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 20.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,703,345 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,031,734,000 after acquiring an additional 2,539,796 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $11,731,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,731,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 37,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $3,001,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 115,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,257,586.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,375,000 shares of company stock worth $500,046,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $87.69. 12,680,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,882,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.91. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $53.66 and a one year high of $91.20. The firm has a market cap of $244.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.79.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORCL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, raised their price objective on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.31.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

