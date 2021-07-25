TownSquare Capital LLC Has $32.84 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 388.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,614 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for about 1.3% of TownSquare Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $32,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,877,308,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Amazon.com by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,252,720 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $20,364,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,328 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $1,997,340,000. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 34,666.4% in the first quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 639,007 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 637,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $934,954,000. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $18.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3,656.64. 2,436,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,323,419. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 trillion, a PE ratio of 69.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,425.67. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,871.00 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,903.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,165.46.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

