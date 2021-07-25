TownSquare Capital LLC Has $78.24 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

TownSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 53.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,532,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536,293 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. TownSquare Capital LLC owned 4.78% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $78,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 89,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,559,000 after acquiring an additional 46,950 shares during the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 414.0% during the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 24,037 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,604,000. Appleton Partners Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,014,000. Finally, Derby & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 34,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 12,463 shares in the last quarter.

JMST stock remained flat at $$51.08 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 365,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,098. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.94 and a 52-week high of $51.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.06.

