TownSquare Capital LLC Raises Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

TownSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 57.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,816 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,546 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.04. The stock had a trading volume of 14,088,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,946,228. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $241.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.44. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.10%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently -1,054.55%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on XOM. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.63.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

