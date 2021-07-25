TownSquare Capital LLC Sells 9,390 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

TownSquare Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 33.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,390 shares during the quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $10,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,763,566 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,121,146,000 after purchasing an additional 327,239 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $833,524,000 after purchasing an additional 48,077 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,381,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $747,906,000 after purchasing an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $701,612,000 after purchasing an additional 52,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $618,375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $683.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Align Technology from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Align Technology from $700.00 to $735.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $676.64.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded up $10.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $638.28. 412,239 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,543. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $605.08. The firm has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a PE ratio of 111.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.83 and a 12-month high of $653.86.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 16.27%. The firm had revenue of $894.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total transaction of $3,108,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,295,543.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $1,625,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,896 shares of company stock worth $18,146,757 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

