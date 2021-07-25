TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Price Target Cut to $47.00

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) had its price target decreased by research analysts at Cowen from $65.00 to $47.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TPIC. Evercore ISI started coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Piper Sandler started coverage on TPI Composites in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on TPI Composites from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TPI Composites presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.29.

TPIC stock opened at $37.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.97 and a beta of 1.58. TPI Composites has a 1-year low of $24.02 and a 1-year high of $81.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.52.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $404.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.90 million. TPI Composites had a positive return on equity of 13.12% and a negative net margin of 1.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TPI Composites will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $229,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Lockard sold 158,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $7,136,685.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 584,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,293,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 220,355 shares of company stock valued at $10,044,534. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TPIC. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in TPI Composites in the 1st quarter worth about $45,189,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 55.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,657,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,499,000 after purchasing an additional 590,556 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,795,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $157,728,000 after purchasing an additional 575,449 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,731,000 after purchasing an additional 380,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TPI Composites by 4,913.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 260,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,691,000 after purchasing an additional 255,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

