TransAlta (TSE:TA) Price Target Increased to C$14.50 by Analysts at CIBC

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. CSFB cut their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$18.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TransAlta to C$18.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.75.

Shares of TSE TA opened at C$12.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.58. TransAlta has a 12 month low of C$7.67 and a 12 month high of C$12.64. The company has a market cap of C$3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.85.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.22). The business had revenue of C$642.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that TransAlta will post -0.1889914 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.00%.

In other TransAlta news, Senior Officer Brett Gellner sold 168,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.95, for a total transaction of C$1,848,699.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 52,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$576,922.65.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

