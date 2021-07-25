TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $34.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “TransMedics Inc. is a commercial-stage medical technology company. It is engaged in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients. The company offers Organ Care System, an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology which addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation. TransMedics Inc. is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts. “

TMDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TransMedics Group from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on TransMedics Group in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $43.50.

TMDX stock opened at $29.60 on Friday. TransMedics Group has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $49.50. The company has a market capitalization of $817.55 million, a PE ratio of -27.66 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 11.95 and a quick ratio of 10.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.98.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 million. TransMedics Group had a negative return on equity of 26.18% and a negative net margin of 110.54%. Analysts predict that TransMedics Group will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John F. Carey sold 1,680 shares of TransMedics Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.34, for a total value of $47,611.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,894.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 5,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $180,835.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 51,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,798,102.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,411 shares of company stock valued at $1,071,677 in the last quarter. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of TransMedics Group during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TransMedics Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in TransMedics Group by 2,245.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. 67.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransMedics Group Company Profile

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

